"Can you do the skill you're saying that should be relegated to your field?" said Harding. "If you want to have that argument, let's have that argument honestly."

Crown described the apprenticeship model PAs have trained under for 60 years and the profession's focus on learning throughout a career. She also recalled opening one of Pennsylvania's first esketamine clinics in 2019, where some rural patients were driven 2 hours for treatment. Harding added that in some regions, treatment centers run by APPs are the only access point. Medicare data support that picture. The number of psychiatric mental health NPs billing Medicare grew 162% from 2011 to 2019, while the number of psychiatrists fell 6%. In rural areas of states with full NP practice authority, these NPs provided about half of all visits with a mental health prescriber.2

Harding described the problem as systemic, rooted in tribalism and territorialism. She said psychiatry is too imprecise a specialty to justify that kind of gatekeeping. Her ideal model is collaborative care, linking psychiatry, primary care, and therapy, with physicians and APPs teaching each other. She noted that patients are the ones who suffer when clinicians fight.

"Put your money where your mouth is," Harding said. "Then invest in education."

Crown closed the episode by proposing a new term for that shared focus: "patientism."

What psychiatric topic is on your mind? Let us know at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com !

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.

Dr Harding is a psychiatrist and on the faculty at Yale University School of Medicine.

References

1. Dinwiddie SH, Spitz D. Resident education in electroconvulsive therapy. J ECT. 2010;26(4):310-316.

2. Cai A, Mehrotra A, Germack HD, Busch AB, Huskamp HA, Barnett ML. Trends in mental health care delivery by psychiatrists and nurse practitioners in Medicare, 2011-19. Health Aff (Millwood). 2022;41(9):1222-1230.