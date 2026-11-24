Gatekeeping and Access in Interventional Psychiatry: On the Mind of Lisa Harding, MD
Guest Lisa Harding, MD, says training, not credentials, should decide who delivers interventional psychiatry as access gaps widen.
ON YOUR MIND WITH ERIN CROWN
Series Editor Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
In this episode of “On Your Mind with Erin Crown,” Lisa Harding, MD, an interventional psychiatrist and professor at Yale University, took up a question she said is usually discussed only in small circles: who owns interventional psychiatry, and where do advanced practice providers (APPs) fit?
Harding noted that state medical boards, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and insurers have already given physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) prescriptive authority, and in many states NPs may practice independently. Even so, part of the field still believes APPs should not deliver interventional treatments. Harding asked what framework sits behind that view. "If the framework is just bias, then that's not fair," she said.
She argued the debate comes down to training, and that physician training in these procedures is less uniform than many assume. Psychiatry residents can graduate without mapping a patient for transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), performing electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), or giving ketamine or esketamine. A national survey of US residency programs found that ECT education varied widely between programs and often fell short of American Psychiatric Association Task Force recommendations.1 Harding said her most trusted clinical partner is the PA in her practice.
"Can you do the skill you're saying that should be relegated to your field?" said Harding. "If you want to have that argument, let's have that argument honestly."
Crown described the apprenticeship model PAs have trained under for 60 years and the profession's focus on learning throughout a career. She also recalled opening one of Pennsylvania's first esketamine clinics in 2019, where some rural patients were driven 2 hours for treatment. Harding added that in some regions, treatment centers run by APPs are the only access point. Medicare data support that picture. The number of psychiatric mental health NPs billing Medicare grew 162% from 2011 to 2019, while the number of psychiatrists fell 6%. In rural areas of states with full NP practice authority, these NPs provided about half of all visits with a mental health prescriber.2
Harding described the problem as systemic, rooted in tribalism and territorialism. She said psychiatry is too imprecise a specialty to justify that kind of gatekeeping. Her ideal model is collaborative care, linking psychiatry, primary care, and therapy, with physicians and APPs teaching each other. She noted that patients are the ones who suffer when clinicians fight.
"Put your money where your mouth is," Harding said. "Then invest in education."
Crown closed the episode by proposing a new term for that shared focus: "patientism."
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Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.
Dr Harding is a psychiatrist and on the faculty at Yale University School of Medicine.
References
1. Dinwiddie SH, Spitz D. Resident education in electroconvulsive therapy. J ECT. 2010;26(4):310-316.
2. Cai A, Mehrotra A, Germack HD, Busch AB, Huskamp HA, Barnett ML. Trends in mental health care delivery by psychiatrists and nurse practitioners in Medicare, 2011-19. Health Aff (Millwood). 2022;41(9):1222-1230.