About one year after this video was first posted, I am now 11 years into retirement—or, as I like to convey, refirement. During this past year, some psychologically important things happened to me and the field.



1. The Personal Losses of Loved Ones. I have lost my best friend of 70 years and my wife lost one of her closest friends. And, if you have read some of my eulogies about other psychiatrists, those have continued, of course.



2. My Own Personal Eulogy. Aging and those losses reminded me to update the personal eulogy I did almost a decade ago. This time around it is more extensive. Note that such a personal eulogy can be done at any time.

3. New Edited Book in Process. Some interfaith colleagues and I have embarked on the 4th volume in our series on religions and psychiatry for Springer International. This one is on The Eastern Religions, Spirituality, and Psychiatry. In the meanwhile, religious persecution of one sort of another continues in different countries.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.