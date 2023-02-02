2022 Sigourney Award Winner: Getting Psychoanalysis into the World

Check out this winner of the 2022 Sigourney Award!

Alessandra Lemma, DClin Psych, is one of the winners of the 2022 Sigourney Award. She's proud to share more information on her work and her gratitude to be a recipient.

You can read Prof Lemma's article about her win here.

Prof Lemma is a Fellow of the British Psychoanalytic Society and Chartered Clinical Psychologist, a visiting professor in the Psychoanalysis Unit at University College London and Consultant, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. For 16 years, she worked at the Tavistock Clinic in London where she was, at different stages, Head of Psychology and Professor of Psychological Therapies in conjunction with Essex University.

Psychiatric Lessons from the Memphis Scorpions: The Intergenerational Transmission of Trauma

February 2nd 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Taking Psychoanalysis off the Couch and Into the World: 2022 Sigourney Award Winner

February 1st 2023

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021

Celebrating Black History Month 2023

February 1st 2023

The 8 Minute Phone Call: Finding Time for Friendship

January 31st 2023

