2022 Sigourney Award Winner: Getting Psychoanalysis into the World

Alessandra Lemma, DClin Psych, is one of the winners of the 2022 Sigourney Award. She's proud to share more information on her work and her gratitude to be a recipient.
Prof Lemma is a Fellow of the British Psychoanalytic Society and Chartered Clinical Psychologist, a visiting professor in the Psychoanalysis Unit at University College London and Consultant, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. For 16 years, she worked at the Tavistock Clinic in London where she was, at different stages, Head of Psychology and Professor of Psychological Therapies in conjunction with Essex University.