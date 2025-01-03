A Chrismukkah Essay Contest for Psychiatrists

sheilaf2002/AdobeStock

During the year 2024, many psychiatrists were concerned about the conflicts and wars around the world. The one in the Mideast in particular evoked a lot of controversy amongst us. One idea and suggestion was to establish a Caucus on Peace and Psychiatry in the American Psychiatric Association, but that has not yet been approved.

As the year was coming to a close, one of the most involved psychiatrists, Jim Fleming, came up with a peaceful idea that coincided with the rare confluence of Christmas and Hanukah, often called Chrismukkah. He asked me, what about a 300 or so word essay contest on “How can peace-loving psychiatrists leverage the confluence of Hanukkah and Christmas this year?” Of course, I replied. Among other things we have done together, we represent the 2 religions and, truth be told, often disagree as much as agree about major global conflicts.

Jim tested out the idea on his phone AI app and in 45 seconds received a relevant response. The 4 brief sections had the 4 promising points: Unity in diversity; interfaith dialogue; cultural exchange; and a message of hope.

The closing AI comment was the clever:

“So, let’s raise a metaphorical glass of eggnog and spin a dreidel for unity, shall we?”

And a contest was born. Time was very short, so we did our best to publicize this description to our connections with colleagues:

Question: What is the Significance for World Peace of this Year’s Confluence of Christmas and Hanukkah?

December 25th this year is the once in a generation or so Christmas Day and the beginning of Hanukkah called Chrismukkah. Hanukkah refers to when a Jewish family and their followers miraculously defeated the Greek oppressors and the oil for their temple light lasted 8 days instead of one. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus. Both Jews and Christians have been involved in many wars over history.

Given our 2 major global wars, internal civil wars, and other armed conflicts, many psychiatrists are recommending the development of some organized group to work on the role of psychiatrists in preventing such conflicts and the treatment of the consequent mental disorders.

In the meanwhile, a Christian and a Jewish psychiatrist would like to conduct a contest to try to write the best 300 or less word essay—serious or humorous—on answering whether Chrismukkah inspires anything of significance for world peace. The winner(s) will hopefully have their essay(s) posted in Psychiatric Times.

To participate, send your submission to both of us judges by January 2nd, the last day of Hanukkah. Winner(s) should be announced in the next week or 2 thereafter.

James Fleming and H. Steven Moffic

Immediate responses varied. Some liked the contest and submitted. Others wondered if the title was a bit like a mockery. Another wondered about such alternative titles as a creative challenge or invitation to share reflections. All will be kept in mind for something similar for the end of 2025, and we do invite ongoing responses from our readership.

So, stayed tuned for the announcement of the winner(s), hopefully this upcoming Monday, January 6.

