A Dynamic Model for the Clinical Diagnosis of Adult ADHD

A look at 3 different psychiatric perspectives for successfully diagnosing ADHD in previously undiagnosed adults.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
“ADHD is something that has historically been underrecognized, and even unrecognized, in adults, and because of that, there are a lot of myths that surround ADHD in adults.”
In this Mental Health Minute, Shafi Lodhi, MD, a neuropsychiatrist based in California, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “ADHD in Previously Undiagnosed Adults: A Dynamic Insight-Oriented Model for Clinical Diagnosis,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.
In the presentation, Lodhi and colleagues will discuss a model for training adult psychiatry residents in evaluating and treating adult ADHD, as well as some ways to distinguish ADHD from common comorbidities, from 3 different psychiatric perspectives.
Lodhi and colleagues will present “ADHD in Previously Undiagnosed Adults: A Dynamic Insight-Oriented Model for Clinical Diagnosis” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Sunday, May 5, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Rooms 1A19-1A20.
Dr Lodhi is a neuropsychiatrist based in California.
The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.