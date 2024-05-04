A Dynamic Model for the Clinical Diagnosis of Adult ADHD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“ADHD is something that has historically been underrecognized, and even unrecognized, in adults, and because of that, there are a lot of myths that surround ADHD in adults.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Shafi Lodhi, MD, a neuropsychiatrist based in California, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “ADHD in Previously Undiagnosed Adults: A Dynamic Insight-Oriented Model for Clinical Diagnosis,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the presentation, Lodhi and colleagues will discuss a model for training adult psychiatry residents in evaluating and treating adult ADHD, as well as some ways to distinguish ADHD from common comorbidities, from 3 different psychiatric perspectives.

Lodhi and colleagues will present “ADHD in Previously Undiagnosed Adults: A Dynamic Insight-Oriented Model for Clinical Diagnosis” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Sunday, May 5, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Rooms 1A19-1A20.

Dr Lodhi is a neuropsychiatrist based in California.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.