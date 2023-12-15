A Therapeutic Color for 2024

nikol85/AdobeStock

Each year, Pantone picks a color of the year. For 2024, it is Peach Fuzz, described as a light shade of pink which they hope feels “gentle, heartfelt, and cozy.” As such, it is designed to elicit a sense of caring, community, and compassion.

It is certainly different than the pink of the popular “Barbie” movie from last year, nor is the world particularly peachy or fuzzy now. Some in the design world had apparently hoped for a green color of hope and regrowth, especially in connection to climate change. Yet, given the conflicts in the world and the upcoming Presidential election in the United States, the new color of the year could have a desired calming influence on the global stress, as discussed in the New York Times December 7th article, “Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz.”1

When I heard of the color, in all its evocative naming, it reminded me of our societal debates on how best to describe skin color. A few years back, an 8-year-old girl, Bellen Woodard, wondered why a peach-colored crayon was said to be the “skin-colored crayon” when her skin was much darker. In 2019, she then produced a whole set of crayons depicting different hues of skin color. Along the way, she was recognized by Time magazine. More recently, she completed the book More Than Peach about the colors and what readers might want to do to change the world.

In our society’s descriptions of skin shades, in using terms like Black and White, we are clearly using a psychological description, perhaps of opposition. It certainly is not physically realistic or unifying. Nor are variations of peach.

Colors clearly have some emotional and symbolic effects on individuals. Designers choose colors carefully for houses, offices, and hospitals. Artists and marketers take color into account. Though there are cultural and age differences, there are some generalities such as:

Colors in the red spectrum are thought to feel warmer

Colors in the blue spectrum are thought to feel cooler

Ancient cultures practiced chromotherapy, and the related colorology is used today, such as red for stimulation of the body and mind, but blue to soothe.2

Though not often thought about in psychiatry, perhaps we could use and benefit from some of that peach fuzz!

