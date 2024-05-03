Abstinence vs Drinking in Moderation

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Which is the best recommendation for the treatment of alcohol use disorder?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Abstinence is the prevalent recommendation in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD), but there is also evidence supporting the benefits of drinking in moderation.

In this Mental Health Minute, Tarak Vasavada, MD, of the University of Alabama Birmingham, Huntsville Hospital, and the Into-American Psychiatric Association, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Alcohol Use Disorders—Some Pearls for Clinical Practice,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Along with his colleagues, in the presentation, Vasavada will discuss the scientifically sound pros and cons of both abstinence and drinking in moderation for individuals with AUD.

Vasavada and colleagues will present “Alcohol Use Disorders—Some Pearls for Clinical Practice” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Rooms 1D03-1D04.

Dr Vasavada is medical director of Huntsville Hospital Behavioral Health Services; a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Alabama Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine; president of the Indo-American Psychiatric Association; medical director of LiveWell Foundation (MCMS Huntsville, Alabama); and a member of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
personality disorder

Destigmatizing Personality Disorders

May 3rd 2024
Article
How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021
Podcast
Our Editorial Board members are delivering expert perspectives on a wide variety of psychiatric issues and disorders.

Spotlight: The Psychiatric Times Editorial Board at APA 2024

May 3rd 2024
Article
Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021
Podcast
How can novel technologies help address stigma and improve care for patients with SUDs?

Improving Medical Education for SUDs With Technology

May 2nd 2024
Article
personality disorder

Pressing Issues in Personality Disorders

May 2nd 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.