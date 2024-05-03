Abstinence vs Drinking in Moderation

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Abstinence is the prevalent recommendation in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD), but there is also evidence supporting the benefits of drinking in moderation.

In this Mental Health Minute, Tarak Vasavada, MD, of the University of Alabama Birmingham, Huntsville Hospital, and the Into-American Psychiatric Association, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Alcohol Use Disorders—Some Pearls for Clinical Practice,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Along with his colleagues, in the presentation, Vasavada will discuss the scientifically sound pros and cons of both abstinence and drinking in moderation for individuals with AUD.

Vasavada and colleagues will present “Alcohol Use Disorders—Some Pearls for Clinical Practice” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Rooms 1D03-1D04.

Dr Vasavada is medical director of Huntsville Hospital Behavioral Health Services; a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Alabama Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine; president of the Indo-American Psychiatric Association; medical director of LiveWell Foundation (MCMS Huntsville, Alabama); and a member of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

