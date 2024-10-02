An Exciting Time for Schizophrenia Research

News
Article

The vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Mental Health at Boehringer Ingelheim shares why it is such an unprecedented moment for schizophrenia research.

With the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of Cobenfy, there are additional exciting opportunities being investigated as new treatment options to patients with schizophrenia.

"It's encouraging that there are potentially new entrants into the market, new treatment options with novel mechanisms of action that are addressing symptom domains of schizophrenia," says Jablonski.

Schizophrenia is a complex condition that requires a patient-centric approach, shares Jablonski, and affects 24 million individuals worldwide. Issues like cognitive symptoms can profoundly affect a patient's quality of life, as well as that of their caregivers.

"Cognitive symptoms can really permeate the entire individual," says Jablonski.

Boehringer Ingelheim hopes to place the needs of the individual at the center of their research, going beyond standard treatment approaches. Jablonski shares a little about Boehringer Ingelheim's exciting pipeline of treatments.

Dr Jablonski is the vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Mental Health at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Recent Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
brain research

Cobenfy: The Tip of the Spear of A New Class of Antipsychotics

John H. Krystal, MD
October 2nd 2024
Article
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
September 27th 2021
Podcast
brain synapse

First Synaptic Regenerative Therapy for Schizophrenia Under Investigation

Leah Kuntz
September 30th 2024
Article
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
May 11th 2021
Podcast
blood test

Reduced Blood Monitoring and Hematological Abnormalities in Clozapine-Treated Patients

Brian Miller, MD, PhD, MPH
September 27th 2024
Article
FDA Approves Cobenfy, A First In-Class Agent for Schizophrenia

FDA Approves Cobenfy, A First In-Class Agent for Schizophrenia

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
September 27th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.