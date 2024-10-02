An Exciting Time for Schizophrenia Research

With the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of Cobenfy, there are additional exciting opportunities being investigated as new treatment options to patients with schizophrenia.

"It's encouraging that there are potentially new entrants into the market, new treatment options with novel mechanisms of action that are addressing symptom domains of schizophrenia," says Jablonski.

Schizophrenia is a complex condition that requires a patient-centric approach, shares Jablonski, and affects 24 million individuals worldwide. Issues like cognitive symptoms can profoundly affect a patient's quality of life, as well as that of their caregivers.

"Cognitive symptoms can really permeate the entire individual," says Jablonski.

Boehringer Ingelheim hopes to place the needs of the individual at the center of their research, going beyond standard treatment approaches. Jablonski shares a little about Boehringer Ingelheim's exciting pipeline of treatments.

Dr Jablonski is the vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Mental Health at Boehringer Ingelheim.