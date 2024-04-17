Another Psychological Spring Cleaning

Psychiatry & Society

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Since we covered psychological spring cleaning in the video from last year at this time, hopefully this will be a worthwhile reminder. As I and some others have covered over the past month, we have just passed the 4 year anniversary of the recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Since there was not a clear time of celebrating the end of the pandemic, and since less-severe COVID-19 infections still take place, there is a challenge to adequately mourn the COVID times and clean out one’s mind to learn what we can from that time and move on better prepared for the future. A similar challenge occurs for each of us individually. If we review the prior year, what do we want to get over better psychologically and what springs to mind to plant for the coming year?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.