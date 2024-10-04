Art and Travel for Your Life

aerogondo/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

My wife and I recently came back from another trip for the arts, the inspiring Door Kinetic Arts Festival, as my columns on the past Monday and Tuesday discussed. We have long travelled as much as we practically could—locally to internationally—to see art and experience other cultures.

Such cultural events and travel provided more than enough enjoyment and education, but now there is also evidence that doing so may be extending our ability to continuing to do so—that is, live longer. Both experiencing art and travel is not only good for health and mental health, but seem like they may contribute to extending your life, as farfetched as that may sound.

Some studies indicate that individuals who engage in the arts, such as going to the theatre or museums, even monthly, obtain a lower risk of dying early.1 Psychiatry knew the value of the arts many years back in the inclusion of music and art therapy, particularly in hospitals, but that has dissipated with the for-profit managed care cutting of costs for profits.2

Other studies suggest a similar life-giving effect of travel.3 The mechanisms seem to include exposure to novel environments, engagement in physical activities, social interaction, and the fostering of positive emotions. For a more specific wellness focus, there is increasing group tourism based on health and yoga. We also know that exposure and involvement in nature can by therapeutic and cognitive enhancing.4 However, popular entertainment and watching sports have not yet shown such robust health and mental health benefits.

Involvement in the arts and travel is not necessarily difficult or expensive. No wonder that the American Psychiatric Association has come to emphasize lifestyle psychiatry, including that being the theme of our next annual meeting in 2025.5 Moreover, concern for self is one of our secondary ethical priorities after the first priority of patient needs, so when you travel to the meeting in Los Angeles, look for some art in the off time from the meeting. In fact, look for art and culture everywhere and whenever you can.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Magsamen S, Ross I. Your Brain on Art. Random House; 2023.

2. Moffic HS. The Ethical Way: Challenges & Solutions for Managed Behavioral Healthcare. Jossey-Bass; 1997.

3. Cowan E. Travel could be the best defense against aging. ScienceDaily. September 5, 2024. Accessed October 4, 2024. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/09/240905121025.htm

4. Kaplan Y, Levounis P, eds. Nature Therapy. American Psychiatric Publishing Inc; 2025.

5. Noordsy DL, ed. American Psychiatric Publishing Inc; 2019.