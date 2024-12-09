News

Beyond Abstinence: Other Clinically Meaningful Endpoints for Patients With Substance Use Disorders

F. Gerard Moeller, MD
Key Takeaways

  • Complete abstinence is not the only meaningful endpoint for substance use disorder patients; reduction in use can save lives.
  • The session explores alternative endpoints like impulsivity, compulsive behaviors, and craving in clinical trials.
While complete abstinence is a good goal, what other clinically meaningful endpoints are there for patients with substance use disorders? Learn more in this ACNP 2024 Annual Meeting session!

F. Gerard Moeller, MD, shares more on his session "Novel Non-Abstinence Endpoints/Measures for Clinical Trials in Substance use Disorders" at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) Annual Meeting.

His take home message: Complete abstinence is not the only clinically meaningful endpoint for patient with substance use disorders. A reduction of use in fentanyl, for example, good result in saving lives.

The varied presenters of this session cover reduction in use, impulsivity, compulsive behaviors, craving, and more.

Dr Moeller is a professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Virginia Commonwealth University.

