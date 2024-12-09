Beyond Abstinence: Other Clinically Meaningful Endpoints for Patients With Substance Use Disorders

F. Gerard Moeller, MD, shares more on his session "Novel Non-Abstinence Endpoints/Measures for Clinical Trials in Substance use Disorders" at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) Annual Meeting.

His take home message: Complete abstinence is not the only clinically meaningful endpoint for patient with substance use disorders. A reduction of use in fentanyl, for example, good result in saving lives.

The varied presenters of this session cover reduction in use, impulsivity, compulsive behaviors, craving, and more.

Are you attending this year's ACNP meeting? Let us know at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

Dr Moeller is a professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Virginia Commonwealth University.