Breaking Down Barriers to Quality Care for Patients With Schizophrenia

“What is holding us back from providing patients with schizophrenia high-quality, comprehensive care?” asked Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, with copresenter Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ. In their session at Real Psychiatry in Scottsdale, AZ, Asbach and Crown elaborated on the burden of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, which can lead to prolonged course of illness, more costs, increased comorbidities, and reduced quality of remission.

“Approximately 75% of patients with schizophrenia and 78% of caregivers report that residual negative symptoms are an ongoing concern despite treatment with antipsychotics,” said Asbach.1-3 “How can we address that?”

The answer may lie with digital therapeutics. Prescription digital therapeutics in particular have an emerging role in schizophrenia care, in what Asbach and Crown call “a new frontier in psychiatry.”

These PDTs:

Have adjunctive potential by complementing medication and psychotherapy, addressing cognitive and behavioral deficits

Can improve access and reduce barriers to care via remote delivery

Provide expanded treatment options via scalable, personalized tool

Reduce stigma via offering a discreet alternative

Are a cost-effective solution with no need for expensive, in-person visits

Enhance health equity by reaching underserved populations

“One of the themes of this conference is the need to stay up to date, to continue to evolve. Medicine is always changing with technologies and changing even faster,” said Asbach. “We’re not saying we need to implement this right now, but rather telling you this is what’s coming. It’s really exciting.”

Early digital therapeutics for schizophrenia include:

CBT2go. Over an 18-week period, this therapeutic reduced defeatist attitudes and experiential negative symptoms in patients with moderate to severe persistent symptoms of schizophrenia.

Over an 18-week period, this therapeutic reduced defeatist attitudes and experiential negative symptoms in patients with moderate to severe persistent symptoms of schizophrenia. PRIME. This smartphone app improved self-reported motivation and pleasure deficits in a small randomized trial of participants with early psychosis.​

This smartphone app improved self-reported motivation and pleasure deficits in a small randomized trial of participants with early psychosis.​ Mobile Enhancement of Motivation in Schizophrenia. This text messaging intervention improved effort-based decision making, motivation, and recovery-oriented goal attainment in an 8-week controlled trial.

This text messaging intervention improved effort-based decision making, motivation, and recovery-oriented goal attainment in an 8-week controlled trial. CT-155. This prescription digital therapeutic for negative symptoms of schizophrenia received breakthrough device designation in early January of 2024. Asbach and Crown highlighted this particular therapeutic, as it has “high potential to address unmet need.”

Asbach and Crown also feel strongly about the need for comprehensive care for patients with schizophrenia. This includes interventions such as:

Family interventions that can help prevent relapse

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for psychosis, which reduces symptoms and improves functioning

Physical exercise, has proven health and psychosocial benefits

Supported employment, which leads to higher employment rates, job stability, and skill development

Crown drew special attention to CBT for patients with schizophrenia, as less than 30% of patients with schizophrenia in the United States receive psychotherapy.4

“There is a terrible, terrible misunderstanding out there that people with schizophrenia cannot effectively participate in psychotherapy, and it’s not true,” said Crown. “It is not true if it is an appropriate type and style of psychotherapy for them and for their illness.”

While psychotherapy is not a replacement for antipsychotic medication, Crown shared, it does provide critical support for managing residual symptoms and improving functioning for patients.

“There are cognitive, emotional, social targets related to that individual’s lived experiences that can help them develop some coping strategies,” said Crown. “It can help them learn to quiet the noise.”

