Calling on Courageous Leadership Like Pedro Ruiz, MD

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Another prediction that I made a year ago, barring any personal disaster, was bound to come true. The column on March 30, 2023, said it all: “There Will Be More Psychiatrist Eulogies Like This One on Pedro Ruiz, MD: Social Psychiatric Prediction #7.” No surprise that there have been more eulogies that I have done this past year. But the corollary was inevitable, too. There could never be another on a psychiatrist like Pedro.

Dr Ruiz seemed to break the bank on psychiatrist leadership. First, he was a courageous champion for minority issues as these were just being addressed more adequately. Certainly, he helped pave the way for the upcoming CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association being a Black woman. Secondly, with his political acumen, he became president of most all major psychiatrist organizations, including following me as President of the American Association for Social Psychiatry at the turn of the new millennium when the organization was in danger of folding. It survived and now has a crucial role with all the social psychiatric challenges of our time which I have tried to cover, and which Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, is also beginning to do so in his new weekly column, “Second Thoughts.” One could conclude that Psychiatric Times is now the epicenter of the social psychiatric universe.

In this time of world conflict and change, effective political leadership is also crucial for safety, security, mental health, and self-actualization. It is not at all clear to me that we have such leadership now.

Perhaps courage in leadership is especially needed now in order to make difficult changes. As a book on the making of courageous leaders concluded, part of the necessary process included psychologically working on themselves.1 They intentionally chose to make something better of who they were, even in the midst of crisis, and never lost sight of the larger dynamic stress stage on which they found themselves. As a current example, we are watching that happen from the political leadership of Maryland after the bridge collapse disaster. Disaster psychiatry is also bound to play a role.

Courageous leadership is relevant for any stage of an organization or individual patient encountering crisis and the choice of multiple options of how to proceed.

Reference

1. Koehn N. Forged in Crisis. Scribner; 2018.