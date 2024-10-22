Cobenfy: 3 Things to Be Excited About and 3 Things to Keep an Eye On

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shares 3 things he is excited about concerning Cobenfy, and 3 things he will keep an eye on as the new treatment rolls out.

The US Food and Drug Administration recently approved Cobenfy, formerly known as KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), a first in-class agent for the treatment of schizophrenia. Cobenfy is the first new agent with a novel mechanism of action for schizophrenia more than 50 years.

Excited About...

1. The novel mechanism of action.

2. Fewer side effects.

3. Comprehensive symptom control.

Keeping An Eye On...

1. Long term data.

2. Gastrointestinal side effects.

3. Access.

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.

