Cognitive Impairment and Upcoming Agents for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Treatment

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Approximately 20% to 50% of patients receive 2 antipsychotics, but they have the same mechanism of action. Furthermore, there is nothing approved for cognitive issues, which affect 80% of patients.

Christoph U. Correll, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to talk upcoming treatment options like paliperidone palmitate and other long-acting injectables.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.