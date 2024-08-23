Cohering: My Favorite Moment from the Democratic National Convention

Felipe Sanchez/AdobeStock

After each day of the Democratic National Convention, many pundits share their favorite moments. As a psychiatric columnist or pundit, I suppose I should, too. I have experienced many favorite moments and will try to provide a summary perspective on both conventions next week, but here is my first choice.

On Wednesday night, in the midst of all the rousing and raucous speeches and music, came a quiet and short poem by Amanda Gorman. It came as a bit of a surprise as there apparently were not any notices that she was going to make an appearance. Remember her? She recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” poem to great acclaim at President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. I tried to cover that reading in the video we did on January 27, 2021, “A Therapeutic Tapestry of the Arts at the Inauguration.”

This new poem is called “This Sacred Scene,” although the title was not readily conveyed either. Most all her lines, with their internal rhymes, are memorable to me, but this one is my social psychiatric favorite:

“And make no mistake, cohering is the hardest task history ever wrote . . .”

If you are not sure what cohering is supposed to mean, I did not either when I first heard it some years back. It is often defined as something like to stick together, be united.

As far I can tell, I would agree that cohering in the broadest senses is our hardest task, historically and currently, in the United States and other places, and across faiths, races, and political parties.

Moreover, cohering is essential to psychiatry. Don’t we have to cohere in forming a therapeutic alliance with a patient? In our teamwork in systems of care? In our collegial relationships? And even in our conception of what psychiatry is all about? This is not to say that it is ever easy, or that smaller group cohering can trump larger groups cohering, but as this line also says:

“We are one family regardless of religions, class, or color

For what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty, but our love for one another.”

Amen.

