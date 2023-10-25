Colorful Autumn Leaves Can Prepare Us for Death and Dying

One of my favorite songs is titled "September Song." It uses the month of September as a metaphor for the last stage of life if we become elderly, as I have. In Erikson’s Psychosocial Stages, it is Stage 8, that of Integrity versus Despair with the hoped for goal of wisdom. The song emphasizes desiring to spend as much time with loved ones and what feels most important as possible.



September in parts of the northern hemisphere, especially in the United States, begins the beautiful coloring of many leaves. That can also be a metaphor for the potential beauty of Stage 8, where a review of the fulfilled purpose of our lives can bring a sense of integrity. Now, we are deep in October. Times with remaining loved ones can be precious and an opportunity to tie up any unsettled aspects of important relationships before they and we fall off, as do the leaves, leaving the cycles of life to the next year and the next generation.

