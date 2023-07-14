Determination and Imagination

Picture Office/AdobeStock

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

—President Harry S. Truman (1947)

As we look to the Fourth of July holiday, the words of President Truman seem meaningful not only for our country, but for the field of psychiatry.

In the past few years, we have seen researchers and clinicians develop innovative programs to improve care for their patients. Take, for instance, the surge in digital technology. From telepsychiatry to apps to digital therapeutics, we have seen an increase in the number and types of options to support treatment adherence, monitor success, and foster appropriate and convenient care.

Plus, the psychiatric pharmaceutical pipeline is once again alive and well. As Psychiatric Times® Editor in Chief John J. Miller, MD, notes in his editorial, the field has the first FDA-approved drug for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer disease. As our population ages, this agent and others like it could make a world of difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Because necessity is the mother of invention, some of the greatest ideas start small, in a clinician’s office. We want to hear what systems and ideas you have implemented. We hope you will share your stories with us via PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Rest assured that Psychiatric Times is committed to bringing you the latest and greatest to support you and your patients. We aim to continue to inspire you and your colleagues from cover to cover in our print issues, online at psychiatrictimes.com, and via our social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn).

In the meantime, we wish you and yours a happy Fourth of July.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®



