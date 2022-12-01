Don’t Grow Old, Grow Bold Together

MORE THAN MEDICINE

Sitting on the park bench was an old couple holding hands and leaning on one other. Those trembling hands tried hard to stay on the cane but had a trusting hold on each other. On a bench 5 steps away sits another couple; the husband is scrolling through his phone while the wife looks a bit lost in her thoughts. During my run, I often see such couples. There are couples that discuss their errands like coworkers in a meeting and then there are those who cannot stop smiling and steal glances at each other during their walk. There are couples who laugh together and appreciate the flowers, and then there are those who argue about a certain habit of the other. What is 1 similarity they all have? They are together. The thread that holds them might be at the verge of emotional/physical snapping, but they still are together. Hard truth is that every quality relationship—no matter with whom—needs work, effort, and fostering.

How does one create/foster/reboot a relationship with our other half? Why does monotony seep in? Why don’t we feel attracted to them anymore? Where is that adrenaline rush we felt in the beginning? In relationships, there are 6 major needs that one wishes to be fulfilled: certainty, growth, love & connection, contribution, significance, and variety.

Certainty

Certainty refers to stability. Human emotions are volatile forces of nature. To feel secure in the relationship, one needs stability. Knowing your partner is going to be there through thick and thin provides that security. Disagreements are common in a relationship, and you should find healthy ways of coping with them.

Growth