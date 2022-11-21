Driving Advances in Drug Discovery for Mental Health Conditions

PSYCHIATRY CONSORTIUM

The scale and impact of mental illness across society is immense. In 2019, 1 in every 8 individuals, or 970 million individuals worldwide, were living with a mental illness—with anxiety and depressive disorders the most common.1 In 2020, the number of individuals living with anxiety and depressive disorders rose significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial estimates show a 26% and 28% increase, respectively, for anxiety and major depressive disorder in just 1 year.2

Although we have treatments for some mental health conditions, they do not work for everyone, and adverse effects can be difficult to tolerate. Yet, despite the pressing unmet need, drug discovery in this field has stayed relatively stagnant compared to other therapeutic areas, with no new types of medicines coming forward in the past 30 years.

Psychiatric drug discovery must be a truly collaborative process to drive advances. To enable a more unified approach, we need a better handover between scientific disciplines and a systematic and structured pathway to take academic advances in our understanding of psychiatric disease biology through the drug discovery process.

The Psychiatry Consortium, launched in 2019, is a strategic collaboration of 2 leading medical research charities and 8 pharmaceutical companies (Table) focusing on the challenge of identifying and validating novel drug targets to address the unmet therapeutic needs of individuals living with mental health conditions.

The Psychiatry Consortium Partners act as a syndicate, collectively sharing the funding of—and therefore the risk associated with—drug discovery.

We strive to bring all aspects of the global research community together to tackle and address key challenges within drug discovery. We provide opportunities for funding, collaboration, and industry know-how in this area of unmet patient need. This model of working is designed with the patient, manufacturer, and supplier all in mind, and it is unique in its holistic approach and global reach.

Project Portfolio

Psychiatry Consortium projects aim to build a deep understanding of a disease or condition and its causative molecular mechanisms to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets. One of the early successes of the Consortium is a multi-million-dollar partnership between leading international research institutions and pharmaceutical companies that joined together to investigate a new drug target for the treatment of schizophrenia. This was the first project funded by the international Psychiatry Consortium.

The world-leading team of academic researchers are using their newly designed technical approach to assess which proteins are selectively produced by the kalirin gene in the human brain, and how this differs from other human tissues. Once this is understood, it may be possible to identify the proteins that represent the most promising drug targets for the potential treatment of schizophrenia and how they affect the function of cells, and to begin to develop drugs to alter their function.

In February 2022, we launched our second project: an international collaboration to tackle depression. The project will see academic and industry partners combine efforts and expertise to assess the role of 1 of the most significant risk genes for depression (Neuronal Growth Regulator 1, or NEGR1) in the development of the disorder. Researchers will apply a combination of human genomics, cellular physiology, and neurobehavioral genetics investigations aimed at characterizing gene expression in the human brain and the effects of modulation of gene expression at both the cellular and behavioral levels.

The results will help define a pharmacological approach to interfere with the target activity, paving the way for drug development efforts in the search for new therapies for major depression.

Our third project is a unique collaboration between our industry partners and a UK-based small-to-medium enterprise (SME) investigating GALR3 as a novel target for postpartum depression.