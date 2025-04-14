Educating Patients About Cobenfy for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, shares information about Cobenfy (xanomeline and trospium chloride), the first drug with a novel mechanism in decades, and what patients with schizophrenia need to know. This M1/M4 muscarinic agonist works across the different domains of schizophrenia and could be the answer for patients who do not respond well with typical antipsychotics.

If you are interested in learning more about cross-tapering onto Cobenfy, watch Alva's other video, "A Clinical Challenge: Transitioning Patients to Cobenfy," here.

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.