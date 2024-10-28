Electing to Make America Sane Again: Addressing Governmental Oppression

doganmesut/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

We covered some specific mental health concerns from oppression in our last column. However, the biggest threat of oppression is governmental, whether that is from either political extreme. That is because such governments can institutionalize oppression by more easily producing laws that unduly limit behavior and speech. Although that kind of governmental control makes it almost impossible to research and monitor accompanying changes in mental disturbances adequately, inevitably there will be increases in trauma, anxiety, certain depressive disorders, and personality disorders.1

It even seems likely that governmental oppression is already escalating. If there is fear of opponents being attacked after an election, some will self-censure in what is called “anticipatory obedience.” That may even be true of psychiatry. Whether from the Goldwater Rule or fear of retribution of a would-be tyrant,2 we have been passive and relatively silent, despite our expertise in the psychology of leadership and conflict resolution. Later, such fear can result in compliance with the government that can harm patients, as in hospitalizing political dissidents in the old Soviet Union.

Fortunately, 2 eminent psychiatrists have written overviews about how medicine and psychiatry was adversely influenced in Nazi Germany. Early in the Nazi rise to power, the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm was increasingly broken. In reviewing the literature of the collaboration of physicians, especially psychiatrists, with Nazi policy, Mary V. Seeman, MD, who we recently eulogized, noted experimentation, sterilization, and killing of patients with psychiatric disorders before and during World War II.3 Robert Jay Lifton, MD, personally interviewed Nazi physicians and how they justified following governmental orders that harmed patients.4 Both confirm the medical and psychiatric dangers of putting the well-being of the nation over that of patients, including participation in medical atrocities.

In our time, for-profit managed care companies are allowed to put profit over patients, with complicit governmental approval.5 Those working in the armed forces or incarceration institutions also must struggle with dual ethical allegiances. Sometimes there is implicit oppressive control even in medical schools.

Silence is not golden when it endangers the health and mental health of people. Let us be inspired to speak out from the models of Drs Seeman and Lifton.



