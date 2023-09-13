EMPOWERing the Next Generation

An expert discusses recent research evaluating a selective M4 positive allosteric modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Erica Koenig, PhD, gives an overview of Cerevel Therapeutics and discusses EMPOWER, a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating emraclidine for the treatment of schizophrenia. Koenig presented this research in a poster presentation at Psych Congress 2023.
Dr Koenig is program lead of emraclidine and senior director of global clinical development at Cerevel Therapeutics.