Exploring Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ Patients With PTSD at APA 2023

Conferences|APA

Experts discuss findings from a new trial exploring affect-focused psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ patients with PTSD at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting.

A panel of experts came together to discuss the unprecedented findings from their open Trauma-Focused Psychodynamic Psychotherapy (TFPP) trial for LGBTQ+ patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In this Mental Health Minute, Jack Keefe, PhD, and Barbara Milrod, MD, shared a recap of their presentation, titled “Advances in Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.”

In the presentation, they also discussed the expansion of awareness of differential therapeutics in PTSD and shared how to distinguish between the principles and potential mechanisms of exposure-based and affect-focused PTSD psychotherapies.

Dr Keefe is a research fellow at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr Milrod is a professor of psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and she is on the faculty at the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute and the Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training & Research.

Related Videos
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”
Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life—it is important that we pay attention to it.
A new treatment in development is poised to be a game-changer for patients with postpartum depression.
An expert discusses the latest on EndeavorRx and more digital therapeutics for this patient population.
Related Content

Issues in the Military: A Conversation with Elspeth Ritchie, MD

May 24th 2023

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021

Evolution of Pharmacological Treatments at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting

May 22nd 2023

David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

April 6th 2021

Aerobic Exercise: Benefits Following Brain Injury

May 22nd 2023

Poster Highlights Racial/Ethnic Disparities in LAI Use

May 22nd 2023

Issues in the Military: A Conversation with Elspeth Ritchie, MD

May 24th 2023

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021

Evolution of Pharmacological Treatments at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting

May 22nd 2023

David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

April 6th 2021

Aerobic Exercise: Benefits Following Brain Injury

May 22nd 2023

Poster Highlights Racial/Ethnic Disparities in LAI Use

May 22nd 2023

Issues in the Military: A Conversation with Elspeth Ritchie, MD

May 24th 2023

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021

Evolution of Pharmacological Treatments at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting

May 22nd 2023

David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

April 6th 2021

Aerobic Exercise: Benefits Following Brain Injury

May 22nd 2023

Poster Highlights Racial/Ethnic Disparities in LAI Use

May 22nd 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.