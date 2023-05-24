Exploring Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ Patients With PTSD at APA 2023

Experts discuss findings from a new trial exploring affect-focused psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ patients with PTSD at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting.
A panel of experts came together to discuss the unprecedented findings from their open Trauma-Focused Psychodynamic Psychotherapy (TFPP) trial for LGBTQ+ patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In this Mental Health Minute, Jack Keefe, PhD, and Barbara Milrod, MD, shared a recap of their presentation, titled “Advances in Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.”
In the presentation, they also discussed the expansion of awareness of differential therapeutics in PTSD and shared how to distinguish between the principles and potential mechanisms of exposure-based and affect-focused PTSD psychotherapies.
Dr Keefe is a research fellow at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr Milrod is a professor of psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and she is on the faculty at the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute and the Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training & Research.