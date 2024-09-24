Galaxy Gas: The Dangerous Viral Trend

Adam/AdobeStock

An emerging viral trend puts a new spin on dangerous substance use. The trend, referred to as “Galaxy Gas,” involves the inhalation of nitrous oxide cartridges.

Searching for Galaxy Gas on popular social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube reveals posts with millions of interactions.1 Nitrous oxide, sometimes known as laughing gas, has been used recreationally due to its dissociative effects. Users may also feel euphoria or sensations of floating. The effects are usually quite fleeting, lasting only about a minute. However, its use may result in serious health consequences, including neurological impairment and death.2

The name “Galaxy Gas” comes from a brand of nitrous oxide intended for culinary purposes. Galaxy Gas, an Atlanta-based company, sells whipped cream canisters filled with nitrous oxide, which come in various flavors, such as strawberry and blueberry. Upon accessing their website, users are prompted with a disclaimer stating that their products are sold solely as a food processing propellant and that intentional misuse or inhalation of contents is prohibited and poses a serious health hazard.3

Inhalant use is not new. Other terms for this practice include huffing, bagging, and chroming. Fortunately, the rate of inhalant use in the US has declined over the past 2 decades. Less than 1% of individuals aged 12 and older reported inhalant use in the last year.4 However, it is important to note that inhalant use may be underreported. This is due to inhalants short-lived effects and lack of ability to be detected through drug screen.2

Platforms like TikTok have taken precautions to inform users about the dangers of the Galaxy Gas trend. When searching for "Galaxy Gas," TikTok displays a disclaimer stating: “Be informed and aware. Some substances can be dangerous when used or misused. Learn more about how drugs, alcohol, and tobacco can affect your mind, body, and behavior.” There is also a “Learn More” link, which takes users to general information about substance use. At the time of writing this article, there was no specific information regarding the dangers of inhalants.5 However, some videos circumvent censorship by omitting certain letters of “Galaxy Gas,” such as #Galaxy.

It is crucial for mental health professionals to consider the ubiquitous nature of children’s online interactions. Nearly 95% of children aged 13 to 17 are using social media platforms.6 It is important for clinicians to screen young individuals for the content they are watching online. It is also important for families to be aware of online trends. It is worrisome that this viral trend may influence some to participate, underestimating the serious health consequences of this hazardous trend.

Ms Filippi is a medical student at Penn State College of Medicine. Dr Pratt is a resident physician in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.

