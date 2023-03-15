Hinduism and Psychiatry

Our Psychiatry & Society video series is taking a short break. For now, enjoy this rerun with additional new commentary.

Back almost 2 years ago, on March 31st, 2021, and soon after the first year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did a video on “This Holy Week of Passover, Easter, and Holi” because religion seemed to have a role in coping with the risks and dangers.



We reran that video on April 20, 2022 as “Remembering Holy Week” and commented on how religious holidays could stimulate the processing of internal and external oppression.



Then, to continue this discussion about Hinduism, on November 4, 2022, I wrote a column titled “Hindu Heritage Month.” That, in turn, led to the proposition that a 4th volume on religions and psychiatry should be on The Eastern Religions, Spirituality, and Psychiatry to complement those on Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and Christianity (all for Springer International). Our proposal was quickly accepted and beginning chapter drafts are being processed.



Soon, too, will come this year’s Ramadan, Passover, and Easter. May these Holy days be spiritually rewarding for all who celebrate the holidays and contribute to the spiritual well-bing of all.



Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.