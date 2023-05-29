Honoring Memorial Day: The Latest on the Military, Grief, and PTSD

In honor of Memorial Day...
On Memorial Day, we honor and remember those who served. Check out our latest content on the military, grief, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) below.
Issues in the Military: A Conversation with Elspeth Ritchie, MD
At the 2023 APA Annual Meeting, we got the opportunity to sit down with Dr Ritchie to discuss and highlight 3 issues in the military: women’s health, suicide, and PTSD.
Treatment of Military Populations
What psychiatric illnesses are most prevalent among veterans and how can clinicians help them overcome obstacles to care? Mark C. Russell, PhD; and Charles R. Figley, PhD share more.
Exploring PTSD and TBI in Sports and Military
The relationship between PTSD and traumatic brain injury: it affects both soldiers and athletes. David (Daven) E. Morrison III, MD; Captain Paul S. Hammer, MC, USN; and Daniel Morrison explain in this video.
Prolonged Grief Disorder: The Derailed Grief Process
Is prolonged grief disorder mislabeled as a psychiatric disorder? Or is it a critical diagnosis? Charles F. Reynolds III, MD shares his thoughts.
PTSD in Late Life: An Update on Clinical Issues
Trauma-related psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and grief often go undetected and untreated in older adults. How can you help? Learn more in this article from Joan M. Cook, PhD; Bret R. Rutherford, MD; and Ron Acierno, PhD.
