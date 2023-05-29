Honoring Memorial Day: The Latest on the Military, Grief, and PTSD

In honor of Memorial Day...

Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we honor and remember those who served. Check out our latest content on the military, grief, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) below.

Issues in the Military: A Conversation with Elspeth Ritchie, MD

At the 2023 APA Annual Meeting, we got the opportunity to sit down with Dr Ritchie to discuss and highlight 3 issues in the military: women’s health, suicide, and PTSD.

Treatment of Military Populations

What psychiatric illnesses are most prevalent among veterans and how can clinicians help them overcome obstacles to care? Mark C. Russell, PhD; and Charles R. Figley, PhD share more.

Exploring PTSD and TBI in Sports and Military

The relationship between PTSD and traumatic brain injury: it affects both soldiers and athletes. David (Daven) E. Morrison III, MD; Captain Paul S. Hammer, MC, USN; and Daniel Morrison explain in this video.

Prolonged Grief Disorder: The Derailed Grief Process

Is prolonged grief disorder mislabeled as a psychiatric disorder? Or is it a critical diagnosis? Charles F. Reynolds III, MD shares his thoughts.

PTSD in Late Life: An Update on Clinical Issues

Trauma-related psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and grief often go undetected and untreated in older adults. How can you help? Learn more in this article from Joan M. Cook, PhD; Bret R. Rutherford, MD; and Ron Acierno, PhD.

Do you have an interest in writing about any of these topics? Let us know at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

Related Videos
Related Content

Exploring Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ Patients With PTSD at APA 2023

May 24th 2023

David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

April 6th 2021

MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD: Completion of Phase 3 Study

November 18th 2022

Anne Marie Albano, PhD: A Conversation on the Spectrum of Anxiety

March 31st 2021

“I’m Homeless and I Have PTSD”

November 9th 2022

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: October 2022

October 30th 2022

