How to Make a Sliding Version of the Three Line Model

The following is a template for making a sliding version of the Three Line model. The size is such that printing on standard printer paper should yield a final product of about 4 by 6 inches.

Instructions

1. Cut out the outlined shapes.

2. For piece A, make slits along the bolded lines. Note that the shorter slits are designated slit set 1, and the longer slits are designated slit set 2.

3. For piece B, color the straight bottom line purple, including the parts that are jutting out.

Color the curved lines green, ending at the bolded lines.

Make slits along the bolded lines.

4. For piece C, color this orange.

5. For piece D, cut out the sections inside the curved portions.

Color the curved parts green. There is no need to color the straight part at the bottom.

6. Flip piece B over and slide the loops from piece D though the slits, such that the colored side is in the same direction as the colored side of piece B.

7. Tape the 3 E pieces vertically, one in the center and one on either side of the loops (tape will go over the front side) to allow piece D to slide freely up and down through the slits.

8. Flip piece B back over. Slide the purple jutting portions though slit set 2 on piece A. Now fold over the overlap and tape to secure, such that piece B slides freely up and down in the slits.

9. Slide piece C into slit set 1 on piece A. Fold over the overlap and tape to secure, such that piece C slides freely up and down in the slits.