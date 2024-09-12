Imagine This: The Presidential Candidates Agree With One Another in a Debate

If a debate is only about who wins and who loses, about half of the country will seem to have won and half seem to have lost.
PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS
“Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world . . .”
-from John Lennon’s song “Imagine”
Especially since our son was a high school debater, I know that debates are set up for the 2 parties to disagree with one another. Apply that to our recent Presidential debate.
If a debate is only about who wins and who loses, about half of the country will seem to have won and half seem to have lost, depending on which nominee and party is followed. In the debate itself, over and over, both nominees presented different answers to the moderators’ questions.
Even so, aren’t there certain issues that are essential for both to agree upon for the well-being of the whole country? I would include improved health and mental health among them. Although they could disagree with the path to get there, how could either side disagree with that goal?
As the saying goes: there is no health without mental health. Although general health seems to be improving over the years, our collective mental health has been worsening year by year for at least a decade.
Imagine this, then. Either or both Vice President Kamala Harris or past President Trump would publicly say something like: “I certainly agree with you. Everyone would like better mental health and I will work to make that happen.”
Wouldn’t that be disarming? All of us would agree with that, too, wouldn’t we? United for mental health!
Unfortunately, there was no such question about mental health per se that I recall in the debate. However, they did shake hands for the second time the next day at the 9/11/01 memorial service in New York, apparently facilitated by former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg.
At their best, handshakes can be a means for basic human connectivity through the power of touch, and therapeutic, a recognition of common humanity with perhaps a touch of mutual forgiveness. Perhaps, then, their handshake counts for the importance of the mourning process for the mental health of the military, family, and loved ones of those lost in the tragedy. Indeed, for a brief movement it conveyed to the country that we agree how precious the lives were of those who died in that trauma and, really, all innocents in major conflicts and wars.
