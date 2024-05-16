Improving Awareness

Psychiatric TimesVol 41, Issue 5

Mental Health Awareness Month may seem redundant in psychiatry. Here's what Psychiatric Times is doing in honor of this month.

Mental Health Awareness Month may seem redundant in psychiatry. Yet it stands as a beacon for the general public (and perhaps other medical fields), illuminating the critical importance of mental well-being in the fabric of our society and the lives of patients. It also serves as a poignant reminder of the field’s mission: to advocate for, support, and treat those grappling with serious mental illness as well as support their families and caregivers.

The month also presents an opportunity for you, our readers, to take care of yourselves. In data from a recent meta-analysis of 5481 psychiatrists, the prevalence of overall burnout was 25.9%, and the pooled prevalence for high emotional exhaustion was 43.5% (27.9%-59%).1 Findings such as these really underline the sentiment, Physician, heal thyself.

At Psychiatric Times, we also see this month as an opportunity to double down on education. May has 2 important psychiatric meetings: the 2024 annual meetings of the American Psychiatric Association and the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, both of which we are delighted to cover on your behalf.

Cover to cover, we highlight the topics that are most important to you, as well as provide practical tips you can implement in your practice. If you would like to contribute or share feedback, please let us know by emailing PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Reference

Bykov KV, Zrazhevskaya IA, Topka EO, et al. Prevalence of burnout among psychiatrists: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Affect Disord. 2022;308:47-64.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences


Here's a look at the characteristic methods of communication among patients with BPD.
A Double Bind: Communication in Patients With Borderline Personality Disorder
DBS
DBS: A Solution to Treatment-Resistant Schizophrenia
