Improving Medical Education for SUDs With Technology

“It turns out that clinicians’ attitudes are worse toward patients with substance use disorders (SUDs) than toward any other medical or psychiatric condition, and the attitudes get worse over time.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Jonathan Avery, MD, vice chair for addiction psychiatry and program director of addiction psychiatry fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Affective Computing and the Mind: Harnessing Novel Technology to Improve Medical Education for Substance Use Disorders,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the presentation, Avery and colleagues from Weill Cornell and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will discuss the ways affective computing technologies and other novel technological interventions can help address the stigma associated with SUDs and help clinicians improve the care that patients with SUDs receive.

Avery and colleagues will present “Affective Computing and the Mind: Harnessing Novel Technology to Improve Medical Education for Substance Use Disorders” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 4, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Room 1E07.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8.