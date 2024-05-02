Improving Medical Education for SUDs With Technology

News
Article
Conferences|APA

How can novel technologies help address stigma and improve care for patients with SUDs?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“It turns out that clinicians’ attitudes are worse toward patients with substance use disorders (SUDs) than toward any other medical or psychiatric condition, and the attitudes get worse over time.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Jonathan Avery, MD, vice chair for addiction psychiatry and program director of addiction psychiatry fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Affective Computing and the Mind: Harnessing Novel Technology to Improve Medical Education for Substance Use Disorders,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the presentation, Avery and colleagues from Weill Cornell and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will discuss the ways affective computing technologies and other novel technological interventions can help address the stigma associated with SUDs and help clinicians improve the care that patients with SUDs receive.

Avery and colleagues will present “Affective Computing and the Mind: Harnessing Novel Technology to Improve Medical Education for Substance Use Disorders” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 4, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Room 1E07.

Dr Avery is vice chair for addiction psychiatry and program director of addiction psychiatry fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
How can psychiatric clinicians improve outcomes for this unique patient population?

Addressing Gaps in the Treatment of Perinatal Mental Health and SUDs

May 2nd 2024
Article
How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021
Podcast
Write to us now to be part of our series focused on mental health awareness this month.

Presenting Our May Theme: Mental Health Awareness

May 1st 2024
Article
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

May 11th 2021
Podcast
A look at the distinction between qualifying conditions and FDA-approved indications for medical marijuana use.

Medical Marijuana May be Sold in Pharmacies, But It Is Not a Medicine

April 29th 2024
Article
Here are some updates from the world of psychiatry throughout the month of April.

Psychiatry in the News: April 2024

April 29th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.