Improvisation Is my Word for the Third Anniversary of the COVID-19 Pandemic: What's Yours?

What word comes to mind on for the third anniversary of COVID?

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. He uses the word improvisation, also common in jazz music, because COVID was a time of collaboration and dealing with the unknown. What word would you use?

He celebrates the women in his life for International Women's Day in his column here.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.

Related Videos
Related Content

Tributes for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

March 8th 2023

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021

Raising the False Flag of Conspiracy: What Are the Psychiatric Implications?

March 7th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

The Truth Is on Trial in Society, Psychiatry, and Religion

March 6th 2023

From Pandora’s Box to the Perception Box in the Human Quest for Mental Wellness

March 3rd 2023

