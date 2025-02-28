In Memoriam: Alvin F. Poussaint, MD, A Model of Black Mental Health

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, a narcissistic connection on my part. In a way, it seems highly impertinent for me to bring together the death of one of psychiatry’s greats with a recent column. Yet maybe it makes some psychological and serendipitous sense.

The column last Monday was the imagined crying of our Statue of Liberty and, among other things, Alvin F. Poussaint, MD, was a force for the liberty of the dispossessed. Moreover, his death came at a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion endeavors are becoming dismantled.

His New York Times obituary was on February 24.1 Dr Poussaint was a Haitian American son of immigrants who lived until he was 90 years old. He came to prominence by the late 1970s, one of those periodic times when antiracist endeavors were being challenged by some backlash. At that same time, at Baylor College of Medicine, some colleagues and I developed the first national model educational program for psychiatric residents on cultural psychiatry.2 Racism was a particular focus, so the work of Dr Poussaint was a lodestar model for us to follow. He had already been involved in 2 important books which seemed to balance the external obstacles of racism with the responsibility of Black individuals for their own lives, especially to instill pride into Black children.3,4

Most of his career was based at Harvard Medical School, where he became a professor and associate dean. He retired in 2019, the same year he received the American Psychiatric Association (APA)’s Distinguished Service Award.

He found various creative and original ways to address racism. One was being a consultant to various popular television shows about Black families. Another was his ongoing consideration about whether racism was a mental illness.5 The APA concluded that it should not be a formal diagnostic category for a patient because so many Americans were racist that even extreme delusional racism could be considered normative! Therefore, it was thought, racism is better thought of as a social aberration than as an individual mental disorder. Even if agreeing with that conclusion, there has been an ample history of inadequate and misguided psychiatric treatment of Black patients as well as discrimination against Black psychiatrists.

In again following Dr Poussaint, I have ended up concluding that racism, like other isms, antis, and social phobias, are potentially best categorized as social psychopathologies.6 Similarly, in my own Jewish culture that encounters anti-Semitism, some responsibility lies within our culture to address the antisemitism in addition to trying to reduce the external factors.

In our current backlash against antiracism, it behooves psychiatry to once again review and revive the work and advice of Dr Poussaint.

