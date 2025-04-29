In Memoriam: Captane Thomson, MD, A Captain of Psychiatry

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

After 2 tribute eulogies of Pope Frances over the last 2 columns, what psychiatrist could possibly adequately follow the Pope? If there is one, it is Captane Thomson, MD. Somehow, I missed timely coverage of his death, but fortunately somehow belatedly found out that he had died at the age of 93 on July 30, 2023. Here is my catch-up.

As we know about most any Pope, besides their knowledge about Catholicism, their work requires knowledge and participation in most all aspects of society. There are certain psychiatrists who have also been involved in multiple areas of psychiatry and mental health, both professionally and personally. Cap Thomson was one.

I first knew him many years ago as I was a founding Board Member of what was called the American Association of Community Psychiatry at the time. He was one of the wise psychiatrist elders we looked up to for advice.

His own main professional position was program chief of Yolo County Mental Health Services in Davis, California, where he spent 3 decades. He led the development of innovative programs for those with severe mental illness and taught that to psychiatrists in training. He also achieved board certification in forensic psychiatry and served as an expert at trials and parole hearings involving those with severe mental illness. Not only that, but he treated the Indigenous people in Alaska, as well as aspiring citizens in the US Consulate in Palermo, Italy.

That same sense of adventure was present with his family. From the mountains to the seas; the tortoises to gorillas; Galapagos to Italy; running to swimming; and Alaska to Uganda, he was guided by the right and just. He was married for 60 years and together they produced a large family.

I do not know how Cap’s first name was chosen, but it sure fit. He was a “captain” of many important and successful endeavors at work and home. His was the very definition of a life well lived.

