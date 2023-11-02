In Memoriam: Dr Paykel Sure Paid Off for Me and Psychiatry

Eugene Paykel, MD, FRCP, FRCPsych, FMedSci

November 1 and 2 are known as el Día de los Muertos, a Mexican-based holiday of celebrating ancestors. Usually those ancestors are family, but I personally would add on anyone who was essential to one’s life. In my career, that includes Eugene Paykel, MD, FRCP, FRCPsych, FMedSci, who died on September 3, 2023, in Cambridge, England, where he spent most of his career. He was born on September 9, 1934, in Auckland, New Zealand and was raised there.

I have often wondered what my career as a psychiatrist would have been without him. After all, I was not even sure I belonged at Yale University School of Medicine, being admitted as a sort of an experiment after 3 years, with no degree and no major, at the University of Michigan. Besides, Yale did not have any tests, so how was one sure of learning enough material, at least until National Board testing?

Rather, the emphasis was on personal development and research, with a required research project. However, as the time for doing a research project came into consideration, I was not sure what to do. My classmate friends were coming up with great projects, like doing one of the first-ever sets of interviews of Holocaust survivors.

I had one idea, but it fell through for want of an expert faculty member to guide me. I wanted to research the impact of maternal anxiety and depression during pregnancies on the ensuing infants. Fortunately, over the over 50 years since, much progress has been made in researching this subject.

Somehow, my interest in depression about this situation got me to Dr Paykel and his expanding research on clinical depression. In fact, I learned that he had just published a landmark study of depression and life events in 1969, which dovetailed with my second year at Yale.1 Instead of the pregnancy event, he very kindly supported my interest in looking at depression in medical inpatients, a setting where I just had a rotation. That worked out. It even led to my first-ever peer-reviewed article in a prominent medical journal.2 Although I never continued in this area of psychiatry per se, it gave me academic confidence and credibility as I began an academic career.

Dr Paykel left Yale to go to Great Britain in 1971, the same year I finished the project and graduated. He went on to an illustrative and award-winning career in the biological research on affective disorders, including being the sole editor of the influential Handbook of Affective Disorders, editions 1 and 2. He also became a skilled administrator and mentor to many, just like he was to me. As is said of some individuals, he was a gentleman and a scholar.

