In Memoriam: Frank Miller, MD, Did Not Live Long Enough to See “Dune: Part Two”

Actually, I do not know if Frank even knew of—or saw—part 1 of “Dune” in 2021 or read the original book, which came out not long before we started medical school together at Yale in 1967. But for a psychiatrist of wide interests, I would not be surprised if he did. After all, he had a pet tarantula, which was not free range, when he lived with some classmates in a beach house. He would probably feel right at home with the giant sand worms and small desert mice of “Dune.”

This past weekend of the release of “Dune: Part Two” was also the first anniversary of his death, that being on March 3, 2023. Even in this internet age, it is not always easy to discover who died and when. His classmates and I were trying to contact Frank in putting together a piece on those who went into psychiatry about 50 years ago, but we could not locate him until 1 classmate googled Frank Miller and Cleveland. Startlingly, his obituary popped up.

He was from Cleveland and was a lover of the Cleveland sports teams. After working for a few years in Cleveland, he came to New York, worked at Payne Whitney and Cornell Medical School for 15 years, then set up a successful private practice of Fifth Avenue until he came ill with Multiple Myeloma. Among his personal interests were his family and fishing.

Among the memories written in his funeral’s Guest Book was:

“Dr Miller saved my life. I am eternally grateful to him and so miss our sessions.

“Frank was a ‘Renaissance Man.’ Brilliant, funny and a good friend for many years.”

“He had a brilliant mind, kind heart and immeasurable patience.”

Perhaps even more important was a patient comment on RateMDs on May 3, 2009, while Dr Miller was still alive:

“Dr Frank Miller saved my life. He is a bipolar specialist. . . By far the best pharmacologist I have ever come into contact with.”

Hopefully, Frank saw that comment. Those of us who knew him in medical school well enough would not be surprised with these accolades.

