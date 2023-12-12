In Memoriam: Norman Lear Provided Cultural Therapy for Our Society

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Recently, I went outside of our usual eulogies for psychiatrists to do one on Rosalynn Carter, who died at the age of 96. She was the beloved wife of President Jimmy Carter and was also a beloved activist for mental health.

Now we have another wise and inspiring elder who died at an even older age: Norman Lear at the age of 101. The similarity with Rosalynn Carter, in my opinion, is that he also tried to help our collective mental health, but more indirectly via entertainment. Right after the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, Lear developed some very popular television shows to counter the prior broadcast message that our society did not have such problems. We did.

First came “All in the Family,” premiering on CBS on January 12, 1971. In it, Archie Bunker spit out derogatory comments, not only about his family members, but also about all minorities, especially racial and sexual. He was also a gun advocate. To make it and most of his shows palatable, Lear laced them with humor and laughter. Sammy Davis, Jr. even kissed this white bigot on the cheek. For many liberals, he still had likable personal qualities.

“The Jeffersons” followed and focused on an economically successful Black man, who disdained White individuals, and his family. They lived in Archie’s neighborhood. “Maude” came in 1972 and dealt with alcoholism, marijuana, and abortion. Because there were so few television stations and no delayed taping, such popular shows were watched all together by millions and millions of Americans. They made people think and talk to one another.

His own production company in 1987 provided about my favorite movie of all time, “Princess Bride.”

He worked well into his 90s, including a successful revision of “One Day at a Time,” focusing on a Latino family. A show in the works at the time of his death dealt with gender transitioning.

Personally, he grew up in a Jewish home and had a Bar Mitzvah. He was married 3 times, last to a psychologist in 1987. Before he entered the entertainment business, he enlisted in the armed forces in 1942, flying over 50 combat bombing missions. He said that he felt “screw ‘em,” but also uneasy that a normal German family might be sitting at a table as the bomb dropped. When he turned 100, he said: “To be honest, I’m a bit worried I may be in better shape than our democracy is.”

However, if this eulogy seems too pollyannish, it is, as most eulogies are wont to be. We do have reruns of older shows, and Lear’s seem prominent. The humor may not seem the same and the prejudices taken differently. If someone tried to produce such cross-cultural shows today, they well might be accused of cultural appropriation, imperialism, or colonialism. Certainly, I have been so accused in recent years, even though I developed a model cultural psychiatry educational program in the late 1970s.1

Usually, cultural conflicts and values do not just go away, but ebb and flow, hopefully with more progress than regression. Lear made progress and we need to carry on his progress, not only in culturally competent and humble patient care, but in the larger society as well.

