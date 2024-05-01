Is Wisdom Connected to Age?

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

In this video from about a year ago, our 2024 Presidential race was already underway informally. The focus at that time, as was the video, was on the preoccupation on the ages of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. I recommended more attention to wisdom, as the psychiatrist Dilip Jeste has so wisely written about in his book Wiser.



Lately, we’ve heard less about their ages, perhaps because both are embroiled in major challenges, Trump in his personal trial and Biden in the Mideast war and the consequent protests in the United States. In a way, today could be called the Mayday of their distress. How both of these situations are resolved may end up playing a major role in who gets elected in November. Perhaps you have some platform advice for each and their parties. If so, let us know.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

