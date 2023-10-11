It’s Complicated

pathdoc/AdobeStock

PUBLISHER'S NOTE

One thing we hear often from you, our readers, is that patient care is complicated. Treatment guidelines and algorithms are great and clinical studies are helpful, but real-world issues often require careful consideration and some trial and error in attempts to improve outcomes.

In this month’s Special Report, we take a deep dive into comorbidities, which, perhaps, are the leading causes of complicated cases. Psychiatric Times® editorial board member Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP, helps guide us in finding thoughtful approaches to comorbidities.

We also look to regular features to further explore complicated care with potential solutions. The Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry shares a case of clomiphene-induced acute mania and the importance of investigating possible causes like systemic medications when mania presents. Meanwhile, Tales From the Clinic delves into the complicated relationship between cannabis and psychosis.

Are there clinical complications for which you would like additional insights? Let us know via PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. As the voice of psychiatry, our goal continues to be to support you in finding solutions for your patients from cover to cover in these print pages as well as at PsychiatricTimes.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®