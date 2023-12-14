LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/AdobeStock

PUBLISHER'S NOTE

Happy holidays from the Psychiatric Times family! This time of year is best spent among those we love and appreciate—and there is no one we appreciate more than you, our readers. Every print issue feels like a family gathering to us, so come join us at the table.

Seated around you this month are experts in polypharmacy, borderline personality disorder, international psychiatry, and more. We want to provide you with a spectrum of articles that reflect the complexity of your practice and, better yet, the complexity of your patients.

One of our cover stories highlights the care of refugees, specifically children. In 2022, there were almost 30 million refugees around the world and this number will likely continue to increase. These individuals have been through such traumatic experiences, and while shelter, nutrition, and safety come first, they need care that only you can provide as mental health clinicians to help them cope.

Recognizing the prominent problems along the entire age spectrum is crucial for you as mental health professionals to best support your patients. Our Special Report focuses on another age group: our elders. Many older adults in the United States have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder, including mood disorders and Alzheimer disease. In this issue, explore important topics in geriatric psychiatry, including the management of bipolar disorder in older adults, a condition with challenging presentations and comorbidities.

So hunker down, take a sip of something warm, and enjoy the clinical pearls, insights, and experiences shared in these pages. If you can think of anything specific you would like to see featured in future issues, please do not hesitate to speak up and email us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com. Let’s make next year our best yet. See you in 2024!

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®