Join Us for a Deep Dive Into Addiction

In each print issue of Psychiatric Times®, we take a deep dive into a psychiatric disorder, treatment, or other clinical issue of relevance in our Special Reports. In August, we will be featuring expert discussions on substance and behavioral addictions in our Addiction Special Report, chaired by Psychiatric Times Substance Use Section Editor Roueen Rafeyan, MD, DFAPA, FASAM.

How do you address addiction and substance use disorders (SUDs) in your patients? What are the current trends in this area of psychiatry? What are your thoughts about new and investigational treatments for SUDs? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August Special Report on Addiction.

