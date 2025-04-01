LB-102: A New, Novel Drug for Schizophrenia

N-methyl amisulpride (LB-102) has been described as “a next-generation treatment for schizophrenia.” John Kane, MD, shares the reasons psychiatric clinicians should keep their eyes on this drug as it moves through the pipeline, including:

"Encouraging" positive data in Europe Receptor effects on dopamine D2 and D3 receptors, and serotonin 5HT7 receptors It has shown significant improvement in negative symptoms compared with placebo

Kane served as the principal investigator of NOVA, a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center inpatient trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once-daily oral dose of LB-102 in 359 adults, aged 18 to 55 with DSM-5 diagnosis of acutely exacerbated schizophrenia. Initial data from NOVA were shared in early January, but Kane shared more on the latest data in an exclusive interview with Psychiatric Times.

"Amisulpride is amongst the most efficacious antipsychotic drugs," Kane told Psychiatric Times.

Dr Kane is a professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the codirector of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.