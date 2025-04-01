News

Video

LB-102: A New, Novel Drug for Schizophrenia

Author(s):

John M. Kane, MD

John Kane, MD, shares why you should be paying attention to LB-102 for the treatment of schizophrenia.

N-methyl amisulpride (LB-102) has been described as “a next-generation treatment for schizophrenia.” John Kane, MD, shares the reasons psychiatric clinicians should keep their eyes on this drug as it moves through the pipeline, including:

  1. "Encouraging" positive data in Europe
  2. Receptor effects on dopamine D2 and D3 receptors, and serotonin 5HT7 receptors
  3. It has shown significant improvement in negative symptoms compared with placebo

Kane served as the principal investigator of NOVA, a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center inpatient trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once-daily oral dose of LB-102 in 359 adults, aged 18 to 55 with DSM-5 diagnosis of acutely exacerbated schizophrenia. Initial data from NOVA were shared in early January, but Kane shared more on the latest data in an exclusive interview with Psychiatric Times.

"Amisulpride is amongst the most efficacious antipsychotic drugs," Kane told Psychiatric Times.

Dr Kane is a professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the codirector of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Related Videos
Christoph U. Correll
John Kane
clozapine
drugs
40 years
Tierney/AdobeStock
Julyuela/AdobeStock
Alzheimer
Related Content
pills
March 31st 2025

The Psychiatric Pipeline in Review: Quarter 1, 2025

Leah Kuntz
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
schizophrenia
March 31st 2025

Phase 2 Trial Open Enrollment for SPG302, First Synaptic Regenerative Approach to Treat Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
ADHD
March 25th 2025

Phase 3 Trial Success: Solriamfetol for the Treatment of Adults With ADHD

Leah Kuntz
tardive dyskinesia
March 20th 2025

New 48-Week Remission Data on Ingrezza for the Treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia

Leah Kuntz
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.