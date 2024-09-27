Making America Sane Again

Stephanie Frey/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

This afternoon, there is a conference at The National Press Club on “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” It focuses specifically on past President Trump, asking “Is Past President Trump Mentally Fit to be President?” The conference sort of skirts around the psychiatrist Goldwater Rule by having most of the presenters come from other professions.

The Goldwater Rule mandates psychiatrist must not make professionally informed public comments on public figures, but this does not apply to an attempt to analyze the mental health of our country. That is what I will now focus on as a complement to the conference.

You may have noticed that I have been a private pro bono community psychiatrist for about a dozen years. That means that in addition to individual patient care, I view my community’s mental wellness as a priority. To try to accomplish that, I connect with my communities in many ways: small Town Hall meetings answering any questions about mental health; letters to the newspaper editors; and serving on community boards. Often, I am called their “resident psychiatrist.”

As part of these community activities, one of the common concerns of the public is our mental health. There is a sense that it is deteriorating under the undue stress of our world today. There is the leftover mental health damage from the trauma and losses from the COVID-19 pandemic; the loneliness epidemic; the political divisiveness which extends into families and friends; burnout; cultish thinking; and the climate-related grief, anxiety, and depression, among other mental challenges.

Even our democracy is thought to be in trouble. Ancient Rome in the time of Tiberius is used as a warning of what could happen to us.1

Democracy itself is a signpost for collective mental health. That is why I have taken out my old self-designed t-shirt spelling out: Make America Sane Again!

