Making Sense of The Sixth Sense—So Many Years Later

PSYCHIATRISTS ARE PHYSICIANS FIRST

So many years later, I still remember The Sixth Sense (1999). There must be a reason. Oddly enough, the film itself never appealed to me, despite its many Academy Award nominations and the acclaim showered on the filmmaker. One might expect M. Night Shyamalan’s movie plot to speak to me, since the protagonist is a psychologist and a major character is psychotic.

Although psychologists are not the same as psychiatrists, both types of professionals treat mental illness, and the words themselves are close enough to cause confusion. Yet the distinction between psychiatrists—who are physicians first—and non-medically trained psychologists is important to the “plot” of the “story” that I am about to tell.

The Sixth Sense was among the many turn-of-the-millennium movies that bypassed linear time and confused the past with the present. It stars Bruce Willis, who is better known as an action-adventure star but who currently faces aphasia. Willis plays Dr Malcolm Crowe, an eminent child psychologist who is haunted by the plight of young patient he could not cure.

The little boy in question claims to communicate with the dead. Indeed, the boy turned out to be correct (by fiction’s standards), as he was the only person who could hear Dr Crowe speak. By the time the film ends, we learn that Dr Crowe died when the film starts, having already been shot by another patient.

My attitude toward The Sixth Sense shifted when I realized that I had been treating a patient whose death date was set before our appointments began. To be sure, I never intended to treat a dead patient—although, in hindsight, clues were hiding in plain sight, much as they were in Shyamalan’s film. Bombarded by flashbacks about the movie, I replayed the plot in my mind. It finally made sense. I could understand its eerie appeal, even if was not me who was dead, in contrast to Dr Crowe. Let me explain.

“Bo” was a middle-aged man who was new to the New York City psychotherapeutic culture, where almost everyone sees a therapist. But he was not new to New York per se. He lived in a rent-controlled apartment in a 6-story walk-up, having “inherited” the hard-to-get lease via his divorce. The shabby elevator-less building did not meet building code and would have been illegal, had it been built in the 1990s rather than in the 1890s. Still, the location was excellent for Bo’s purposes. It was near Soho, close to art galleries, and within walking distance from my office.

After his ever-disapproving father died, Bo sought out a therapist’s help to broach their fraught relationship. Months had passed, and his mourning period had ended, but his mood swings had become erratic. When he started to talk of suicide, his talk therapist backtracked and sent him to me, a psychiatrist. Just in case you are wondering, let me assure you that this patient did not die by suicide. Not by a longshot.

By the time he arrived at my office, Bo perceived that people were following him and monitoring his thoughts—an ominous sign, to be sure. He explained that some cousins also had “special perceptions,” but they lived so far away in Maine that no one was the wiser. Besides, it was Stephen King country, where strange events were expected to occur. Little was known about the mental health of Bo’s parents.

Although remote, this family history of psychosis should have cemented the diagnosis, even though Bo’s symptoms began later in life than expected. He was past 40 years old, and such schizophrenic-like symptoms usually surface some 20 years earlier. Although symptoms do not always follow such predictable course, this unexpected timeline made his situation suspicious.

We evaluated our options. Bo did not intend to act on his thoughts of self-harm and showed no signs of impulsivity, so inpatient admission—much less involuntary admission—was not an option. Instead, we contacted his college-aged son, who jumped on a bus immediately. An engineering major enrolled in school upstate, Bo’s son’s thinking was logical and he sounded concerned about his father, even though they had lived apart after the parents’ divorce. He would stay in town until his father’s situation improved.

While awaiting a medical evaluation by his primary care physician (PCP), we choose to start treatment. Bo’s psychotic symptoms responded quickly to an atypical antipsychotic that could also stabilize the labile moods described by the therapist. With a little dose-tweaking, he sounded normal, except that he still ruminated about his father’s condemnation of his career choice. In his father’s eye, Bo should have remained in his hometown, rather than relocating to New York City and risking an unpredictable art career.

A few months later, Bo’s therapist phoned to say that he was in the emergency room and would miss his appointment. When we spoke directly, the therapist said that “he mentioned something about panic attacks.” He started sweating, and half his body went numb. He described pins and needles on the opposite half of his face.

“Must be hysteria,” said the therapist, who was training to be a psychoanalyst. To me, her description sounded like contralateral paresthesia, but before I could comment, she added that “his conflicts about success are putting him at odds with his father, so he gets anxious and breaks into a sweat.”

Yes, it is entirely possible that Bo feared surpassing his father’s accomplishments, but the therapist’s description of contralateral neurological symptoms had an entirely different significance to physicians who learned that the facial nerves are controlled by the same side of the brain, whereas the brain’s opposite side governs the body.

In other words, a lesion on the left side of the brain cause paralysis on the body’s right side, but facial nerve palsies occur on the same side. Brain lesions can produce such seemingly contradictory effects. The information she provided was important, but it put the patient’s symptoms in the neurological realm and demanded a medical evaluation before a psychodynamic explanation.

More data became available sooner than expected. Bo’s son saw his father stumble on the stairs, while dragging one leg behind him. So, he whisked Bo off to the emergency room, which in turn whisked Bo off to radiology, where an MRI was read on the spot. It showed old strokes. Nothing acute appeared on imaging, even though he had just experienced new symptoms.

By the time he left the x-ray department and was transferred upstairs, Bo’s symptoms had abated, suggesting that this time around, he had a transient ischemic attack (TIA). Still, something ominous was involved, especially since he did not smoke or use cocaine or crystal, had never had hypertension, and clearly did not use oral contraceptives. There were no known risk factors for strokes.