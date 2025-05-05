May 5: Mental Health Milestones on My Birthday

Blog
Article
Author(s):
Explore the significance of May 5th through historical milestones in mental health, culture, and personal reflections on connection and resilience.
PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS
“Ubuntu: I am, because you are.” - Ancient African Proverb
Whether it means anything more than a curiosity or coincidence, for some years I have associated the date of my birthday with a few of its historical precedents. Maybe it is a way of narcissistically building up the importance of my birthday. I hope not. It could be the opposite, that I am a speck in time. I do know for sure that my birthday connects with the historical web of humanity. As just 1 collective example among almost an infinity of them, I was born with many connections to the Holocaust of World War II.
Since our focus this month is on mental health, I will focus in on historical mental health successes on May 5th, not the bad news for the date, of which there is plenty. Sometimes, too, the healthy and harmful coalesce in the same situations. Most religions and Freud posit that we are born with the potential for good and bad. Circumstances leads the way.
The usual May 5th connections I mention are these:
For this series and today, I thought it might be useful to search for some other May 5th mental health associations in history. I found these.
All these May 5 historical examples, and all our social relationships as psychiatrists and people, are major determinants of who we are and become. These social relationships start with our parent(s). Now, as I age and our children—Stacia and Evan—have grown up and our grandchildren—Noah, Mira, Hannah, and Allie—are reaching adulthood, I associate more and more to what my parents gave me. Becoming an adult, my wife Rusti took over, saved my life, and greatly influenced what I have come to value. My younger sister JoJo, in laws, friends, colleagues, Judaism, and even enemies provided their own Ubuntu.
Although I have concentrated on the mentally health influences, we must be very careful about falling into harmful influences and beliefs. Sometimes, as in the case of cults or troubled parenting, what on the surface looks like a loving relationship turns out to be oppressive. The harmful influences often end up being a major influence on mental disturbances needing psychiatric help. Ultimately, freedom of mind, that term emphasized by cult expert Steve Hassan, is essential for answering the questions posed by Hillel at the turn of the modern era:
“If I am not for myself, who will be?
If I am only for myself, what am I?
If not now, when?”
What can be seen as possibly missing from these questions and the answers is: what are we collectively for? The well-being of the world depends on the right social influences and choices.
You can read a birthday poem from Moffic here.
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.