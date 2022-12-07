Medical Aid in Dying: Defining “Treatment”

This article is in response to the From Our Readers article, “A Medical Degree Is Not a License to Prescribe Death” by Susan Stefan, JD.

I thank Susan Stefan, JD, for her thoughtful comments. I totally agree that prescribing lethal medication is best done in the context of a longstanding relationship between patient and physician. However, the fact that it is currently most often provided by a physician with a special commitment to medical aid in dying (MAID) is likely an unavoidable transition. (The “agenda” is to give patients the option, not to having them choose it.) We can hope that over time more physicians will become comfortable discussing these issues with their established patients in a frank and nonjudgmental way, even if the physician prefers to have another physician do the actual prescribing should the patient opt for MAID.