Mental Health in the Mideast Crisis

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

With the trauma, deaths, and uncertain future in the Mideast, mental health consequences are inevitable. The healing aspects of psychiatry have a role on many levels.



First is the direct adverse impact on the mental health of individuals. That will include the prolonged grief of loved ones in the United States and other countries, acute and slowly emerging posttraumatic stress disorder, including intergenerational transmission of trauma and a variety of anxiety and depressive reactions. All will need enough resources, on-site or online, to adequately help.



Second would be what might be called the social psychopathologies that contribute to the conflicts in the Mideast, Europe, and elsewhere. That includes all variations of xenophobia. Prevention and interventions for these are still a work-in-progress.



More politically, psychiatric profiles of leaders were popularized by the work of the late Jerrold M. Post, MD. One of his was on Saddam Hussein, provided to our government.



Maslow’s hierarchy of psychological needs offers a model for progress. Starting with basic needs of safety and security, the goal is for all is self-actualization of individuals and even communities. That means contributing what we can toward peace and prosperity for all.

