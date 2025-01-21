Blog

Mis- and Disinformation in Science and Medicine

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH

Key Takeaways

  • Misinformation in medicine can lead to poorly informed decisions and erode trust in institutions, affecting public opinion.
  • AI and online platforms contribute to the spread of misinformation, complicating the distinction between reliable and unreliable information.
A new report addressing misinformation in science lays out how we can best distinguish truth from fiction.

On December 19, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a report on understanding and addressing misinformation about medicine. While lengthy, Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, encourages everyone to read the summary, conclusions, and recommendations. She highlights major points in this video.

  • People may make poorly informed decisions for themselves and their communities if provided misleading information.
  • Misinformation can distort public opinion and diminish confidence in our institutions.
  • AI blurs reliable vs unreliable information.
  • Online platforms elevate misinformation.
  • Changes within the field of journalism, like decreased funding and limited resources, create journalists with a lack of experience.

As science is a constantly evolving field, misinformation can be difficult to distinguish. The science community and communication experts must work together to combat misinformation.

You can read the full report here.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.

