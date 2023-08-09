Nagasaki Day: The Anniversary of Atomic Bombing

Today is the somber anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the psychiatric implications and connections of the detonation of atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan on August 6 and 9, 1945.

We need to recognize and remember these tragedies to prevent any further trauma and violence, Moffic says.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

