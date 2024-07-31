New Data on the Subcutaneous Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotic Formulation of Risperidone

Check out these exciting updates from the recent RISE study on TV-46000, a subcutaneous long-acting injectable antipsychotic formulation of risperidone.

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shared exciting updates from the recent RISE study on TV-46000, a subcutaneous long-acting injectable antipsychotic formulation of risperidone, which is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In this phase 3, randomized, double-blind study, TV-46000 once monthly and once every 2 months significantly prolonged time to relapse when compared with placebo.

Patients who completed RISE without relapse or who were newly recruited were eligible for the subsequent SHINE study. Significantly, 54% of study participants were African American, addressing the issue of minority population underrepresentation in clinical trials.

Correll shared he is also excited about the upcoming treatment from Teva Pharmaceuticals, olanzapine (TEV-‘749), another once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injectable for adults with schizophrenia.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

